Statement from WHL Commissioner on NCAA Men's Hockey Eligibility Changes

Calgary, Alta. - Western Hockey League Commissioner Dan Near today issued the following statement regarding changes to the eligibility rules for NCAA men's hockey:

Today's announcement that CHL players will now be eligible to compete in NCAA D1 Hockey beginning in the 2025-26 season represents a historic and consequential outcome that will be celebrated by all of those invested in the on- and off-ice development of young players.

This decision creates opportunity for the brightest elite hockey players in Western Canada and the Western U.S. to now choose the WHL as the preferred destination for their development from the age of 16-20, without fear of compromising their NCAA eligibility.

As always - the player is at the heart of what we do across the WHL through our 22 Member Clubs. Most of our graduates note their time in "The Dub" were the best years of their lives. We are thrilled that upon graduation from the WHL, players will have additional options as they pursue the next step in their personal and hockey journey. We look forward to the opportunity to welcome a new wave of talent and we take great pride in our responsibility to support all WHL players in the pursuit of their goals - be that on the ice, in the classroom, and as contributing members of the community.

Players completing their eligibility with the WHL will continue to receive access to our leading post-secondary scholarship, funded by our 22 Member Clubs. In the 2023-24 season, the education bills for over 300 WHL Alumni were paid directly by the League and Clubs totalling in excess of $3 million in funding. The WHL is proud to continue this practice.

The best in the West can now look forward to chasing their dreams alongside one another in the world's finest development league for junior hockey players - the Western Hockey League.

