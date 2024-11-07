Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 8

November 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Silvertips

Friday, November 8 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: Jake Sloan scored the tying goal and then the overtime winner to give the Americans their ninth straight win with a 6-5 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday. In a game that saw six lead changes the Americans also had goals from Jordan Gavin, Brandon Whynott, Jake Gudelj and Carter MacAdams while Lukas Matecha made a career-high 54 saves in net for the win.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season, with Tri-City picking up a 6-5 overtime win on Sunday. After tonight the two teams don't meet again until December 14 in Everett, with the final three meetings coming in 2025 (Jan 12 @ EVT, Jan 26 @ EVT, March 7 @ TC).

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Brandon Whynott (9-9-18) Carter Bear (14-13-27)

Gavin Garland (8-10-18) Tyler McKenzie (13-12-25)

Jake Sloan (5-11-16) Tarin Smith (4-16-20)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 16.9% (10-for-59) Power Play - 21.4% (15-for-70)

Penalty Kill - 80.0% (48-for-60) Penalty Kill - 75.8% (47-for-62)

Around the Concourse:

Goodwill: Table at Section D

Jersey Auction: Carter MacAdams #29 (Blue) at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Winger - Post-game (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

