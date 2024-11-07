Hurricanes and WHL Announce RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network

November 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, are excited to announce the continued charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX, partnering with Paramount Global - the parent company of global kids and family brand, Nickelodeon. The partnership is in support of the Children's Miracle Network - RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night of Children's Miracle Network.

The Hurricanes are thrilled to host SpongeBob SquarePants night at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Saturday, November 16th when they welcome the Victoria Royals at 6:00pm. The night will feature several fun initiatives for kids, including:

- Fans are encouraged to dress as their favourite SpongeBob SquarePants character

- Nickelodeon themed prizes to be given out at the game

- First 1,000 fans will receive mini stick from RE/MAX

- Kids' Zone with colouring and photobooth under Section SS

- On-ice intermission game during the second intermission

- Game-worn SpongeBob SquarePants themed jerseys to be available in an online auction with proceeds going to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary

The Children's Miracle Network strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and research. Its carious fundraising partners and programs support the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.