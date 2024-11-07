RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network Returns for Third WHL Season

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network debuted during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season - a charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids and family brand Nickelodeon.

The first two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network have raised nearly $300,000 with funds supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, including the BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

Beginning Saturday, November 9, RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network will return to WHL arenas with the fun, irreverent energy and characters of some of Nickelodeon's most popular franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment), and DORA, among others.

In all 16 of the WHL's Canadian markers, WHL Clubs will celebrate a Nickelodeon theme night, complete with special theme jerseys, branded creative, giveaway items, and in-game activations.

"RE/MAX has been a supporter of Children's Miracle Network for 32 years, and we're always exploring creative ways to contribute to this important cause," said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Western Hockey League, and see the puck drop on a third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network campaign. In the last two years, we've raised nearly $300,000 to support children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, and we can't wait to see this new season play out!"

"Helping kids get back to being kids is at the heart of what we do," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada Children's Hospital Foundations. "We're thrilled to put kids first with a fun-filled night of games, videos, music, hockey and beloved Nickelodeon characters. For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been a key partner of Children's Miracle Network - teaming up with the Western Hockey League is just another way RE/MAX supports children's hospitals across Western Canada. 100 per cent of donations help kids in your community get the treatment, care, and special equipment they need."

The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

RE/MAX has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years.

"The WHL is thrilled to launch the third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Alongside the WHL's longest standing corporate sponsor, RE/MAX, we are pleased to support Children's Miracle Network and generate important funds for children's hospitals across Western Canada. RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network has become a highlight for WHL fans."

Saturday, November 9 - Kamloops Blazers (vs. Saskatoon Blades)

Saturday, November 16 - Brandon Wheat Kings (vs. Prince Albert Raiders)

Saturday, November 16 - Lethbridge Hurricanes (vs. Victoria Royals)

Friday, December 27 - Prince Albert Raiders (vs. Swift Current Broncos)

Saturday, December 28 - Regina Pats (vs. Saskatoon Blades)

Saturday, December 28 - Medicine Hat Tigers (vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Saturday, January 4 - Prince George Cougars (vs. Seattle Thunderbirds)

Sunday, February 2 - Calgary Hitmen (vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Saturday, February 8 - Kelowna Rockets (vs. Tri-City Americans)

Saturday, February 15 - Edmonton Oil Kings (vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Saturday, March 1 - Moose Jaw Warriors (vs. Saskatoon Blades)

Saturday, March 1 - Swift Current Broncos (vs. Prince Albert Raiders)

Saturday, March 1 - Victoria Royals (vs. Portland Winterhawks)

Sunday, March 2 - Vancouver Giants (vs. Wenatchee Wild)

Friday, March 7 - Red Deer Rebels (vs. Medicine Hat Tigers)

WHL Clubs participating in RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network will unveil specific details for their Nickelodeon Night, including Nickelodeon themes and special-edition jerseys, at a later date. Game-worn jerseys from each RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network will be auctioned at a later date.

