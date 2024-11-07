Americans sign forward Trae Peterson to Scholarship and Development Agreement

November 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2009-born forward Trae Peterson to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Peterson in the third round, 56th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Trae had an excellent training camp with us and recently played for Team Saskatchewan at the WHL Cup where he excelled," said Tory. "He is a power forward with a scoring touch."

Peterson, from Sturgis, Saskatchewan, was selected 56th overall by Tri-City after a 2023-24 season with the U15 Sask East Oilers team where he scored 84 points (38-46-84) in just 27 games, finishing sixth in league scoring. In four playoff games with the Oilers he then added an additional 14 points (4-10-14).

Despite playing just four playoff games, Peterson finished 12th in the SAAHL U15 playoff scoring race, with every player above him playing in at least seven games.

"Signing is just the first step for me," Peterson said. "Working hard and stepping onto the ice as a Tri-City American is my goal."

At the 2024 WHL Cup with Team Saskatchewan Peterson recorded seven points (4-3-7), including two goals in the bronze-medal game, helping Team Saskatchewan secure the medal.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Peterson is currently playing with the Swift Current Legionnaires of the Saskatchewan U18 League where he has picked up 15 points (6-9-15) in 10 games, second in team scoring.

Peterson becomes the fifth member of the Americans 2024 draft class to sign with the team joining Aden Bouchard (3rd), Crew Martinson (24th), Lukasz McIsaac (47th), and Carter Bylycia (68th).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.