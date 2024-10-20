Oil Kings Head Down the Highway for Meeting with Rebels

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings hit the road this afternoon for a battle with the Red Deer Rebels as they open a stretch of nine straight games away from Rogers Place.

Edmonton just wrapped up a three-game homestand that they earned a 2-1-0-0 record in. The most recent game of that stand was a 6-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Thursday night. Marshall Finnie and Gracyn Sawchyn scored the goals for Edmonton. Hudson Perry stopped 19 of 25 shots he saw. The Oil Kings also scored once on eight chances on the powerplay. The Oil Kings are now 3-4-0-1 on the season, which has them 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The opponents tonight, Red Deer, since last meeting the Oil Kings on October 12, have won back-to-back contests in Calgary, and hosting Saskatoon by scores of 5-4 and 2-1 respectively. That puts the Rebels at a 6-3-1-0 record to this point in the seaosn, good for a tie for second in the Eastern Conference.

In that meeting back on October 12, the Oil Kings jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Hunter Mayo got one on the board for Red Deer at Rogers Place. Edmonton got goals that night from Gracyn Sawchyn, Landon Hanson, Gavin Hodnett, Cole Miller, and Roan Woodward. Alex Worthington made 28 saves in the win as well.

After today's game, the Oil Kings will be in action again on Friday as they open up their U.S. road trip against the Everett Silvertips.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (8, 3-6-9)

Gracyn Sawchyn (5, 2-4-6)

Adam Jecho (6, 3-2-5)

Miroslav Holinka (6, 2-3-5)

Blake Fiddler (8, 2-3-5)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch

D Rhys Pederson is 5 games away from 100 in the WHL.

F Cole Miller is 5 games away from 200 in the WHL.

F Landon Hanson is 9 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 15 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 14 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 11 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Matthew Gard (9, 3-5-8)

Carson Birnie (10, 3-4-7)

Jhett Larson (10, 2-5-7)

Hunter Mayo (8, 6-0-6)

3 Others Tied at 6 Pts

2024-25 Schedule vs. Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, October 12 @ Edmonton (5-1 EDM)

Sunday, October 20 @ Red Deer

Sunday, November 24 @ Edmonton

Friday, December 27 @ Red Deer

Sunday, December 29 @ Edmonton

Friday, February 14 @ Red Deer

Monday, February 17 @ Red Deer

Sunday, March 23 @ Edmonton

