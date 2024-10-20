Game Day Hub: October 20 at Tri-City

October 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks make a quick stop in Kennewick, Wash. to face the Tri-City Americans for the first time this season on Sunday, October 20 at 4:05 p.m. at Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 4:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Toyota Center

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, October 26 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Everett Silvertips in a 3-0 contest on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Colisseum. The Silvertips scored in the first and second periods, before adding the empty netter with four seconds left in regulation.

Teeing up Tri-City

The Tri-City Americans are coming off a hard-fought 6-5 victory over the Kelowna Rockets last night at home, securing their fourth win of the season and moving out of last place in the U.S. Division.

Leading the charge for the Americans is Jackson Smith, who tops the team with 8 points (1G, 7A). Austin Zemlak (7 points), Carter MacAdams (7 points), and Brandon Whynott (6 points) follow closely, while Whynott and Gavin Garland lead the team in goals with four each. In net, Lukas Matecha has logged a 3.89 GAA and a .876 save percentage, recording 3 of Tri-City's wins this season.

The Winterhawks will need to tighten up defensively, especially after some late-game struggles in recent outings. Consistently generating pressure and converting on power-play opportunities-areas where they've found success-will be crucial to breaking through the Americans' defense and coming away with two points. -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.