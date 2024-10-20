Hawks Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Tri-City

The Portland Winterhawks fell just short of the comeback, falling 4-3 to the Tri-City Americans 33 seconds into overtime on Sunday evening.

Game #12: Portland (3) vs. TCA (4)

SOG: POR (34) - TCA (34)

PP: POR (2/4) - TCA (1/1)

Saves: Štìbeták (5/8) - Matecha (31/34)

Schlenker (22/23)

SCORING: TCA - Cruz Pavao (4) from Gavin Garland and Brandon Whynott (Power Play) TCA - Max Curran (2) from Jake Sloan TCA - Cash Cook (2) from Cruz Pavao POR - Ryan Miller (4) from Carsyn Dyck POR - Kyle Chyzowski (8) from Tyson Jugnauth and Jordan Duguay (Power Play) POR - Ryan Miller (5) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski (Power Play) TCA - Jake Sloan (3) from Jordan Gavin (Overtime)

GAME SUMMARY:

Tri-City found the back of the net twice in the first period at 17:15 and 19:33, to take a 2-0 lead into the middle frame. The Americans added another at 2:53 into the second.

Three tallies from the Hawks in the first half of the third period made it a tie game. Ryan Miller got Portland on the board at 1:46, coming in on a net-front battle and tipping the puck past the left skate of the Americans goaltender. Captain Kyle Chyzowski followed up with a power play goal, tipped backdoor off a Tyson Jugnauth pass from the point at 4:12. Miller batted the puck out of the air into a wide-open cage off a rebound at the 10-minute mark for his second of the night and the tie game, also on man-advantage.

The 3-3 score held through regulation for the overtime period. The Americans ended the contest with a tally 33 seconds into the extra frame for the 4-3 final. The Portland Winterhawks earned a point.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home to the Glass Palace for Halloween and the Keep Portland Fear'd game against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m.

