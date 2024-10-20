Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - October 20

October 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Winterhawks

Sunday, October 20 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night, $5 Youth tickets (Box office only)

LAST GAME: The line of Gavin Garland, Carter MacAdams and Brandon Whynott combined for 10 points as the Americans downed the Kelowna Rockets 6-5 last night. Tri-City battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the second period, scoring four unanswered goals to take the lead. After the Rockets tied it, Max Curran scored the game winner with 8:16 to go in regulation.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the first of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks. Tri-City went 1-4-1 against Portland in the 2023-24 season. After tonight it will be two months until these teams see each other again for three games in a eight day stretch from December 27 to January 3. The Americans then head to Portland for games on January 24 and March 21 to wrap up the season series.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Gavin Garland (5-5-10) Kyle Chyzowski (7-10-17)

Carter MacAdams (1-9-10) Diego Buttazzoni (5-6-11)

Brandon Whynott (5-4-9) Tyson Jugnauth (3-5-8)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Power Play - 15.6% (5-for-28) Power Play - 26.9% (14-for-52)

Penalty Kill - 78,8% (26-for-33) Penalty Kill - 83.3% (30-for-36)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: TBA at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Austin Zemlak - Post-game (Section J)

