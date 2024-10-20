Giants Erupt Offensively in 10-1 Win Over Raiders

October 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants exploded for 10 goals in a decisive 10-1 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The win improves the Giants record to 6-4-0-0, while the Raiders fall to 2-7-2.

Vancouver was led by Connor Levis, who registered his second career hat-trick and added an assist, plus Jakob Oreskovic and Tyson Zimmer, who each had three-point nights - Oreskovic with the first multi-goal game of his career and an assist, and Zimmer with a goal and two helpers. Caden Cail also netted his first career Western Hockey League goal.

Rounding out the scoring for the G-Men was London Hoilett, Mazden Leslie and Tyler Thorpe. Cameron Schmidt chipped in with three assists, while Ryan Lin had two assists. The Giants power play went an impressive 4-for-4.

Matthew Hutchison made 30 saves to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Brayden Dube scored the lone goal for Prince Albert.

The Giants stormed out of the gate, striking three times in the first six and a half minutes.

They opened the scoring on a power play at the 4:32 mark of the first off a one-timer from the left circle from Zimmer, his third tally of the season.

Just 34 seconds later, the Raiders turned the puck over in their own zone and the Giants made them pay when Oreskovic left the puck for Hoilett, who quickly released a shot that beat goaltender Max Hildebrand on the blocker side.

Less than two minutes later, Schmidt and Levis connected for a beautiful goal, where they exchanged a couple of passes while flying through the neutral zone, before Schmidt sent a pass from the bottom of the right circle to Levis in the slot, who one-timed it home.

Schmidt would connect with Levis yet again just over five minutes into the second period on a power play to extend Vancouver's lead to 4-0.

While the Raiders got on the board courtesy of Dube 8:15 into the second period, the Giants responded with three more second period goals.

The first response came off the stick of the captain, when Leslie fired home a shot off a pass from Tyler Thorpe on yet another power play.

Forty-eight seconds later, Oreskovic beat Hildebrand cleanly from the left circle with a shot to the top shelf to make it 6-1 for the Giants.

Before the period was done, Cail buried his first WHL goal after Ryan Lin held the puck in at the offensive blue line and saw Cail alone in the right circle. The Kamloops product made sure to fire it as quickly as he could, beating goaltender Cooper Anderson, who had come in relief.

Oreskovic scored his second of the night less than a minute into the third period, followed by Thorpe's shorthanded tally just past the five-minute mark.

Levis capped off the night by completing his hat-trick on an odd-man rush coming down the right side.

SOG : VAN - 18/9/7 = 34 | PA - 8/8/15 = 31

PP: VAN- 4/4 | PA - 0/5

Face-Offs: VAN - 29 | PA - 30 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Connor Levis - 3G, 1A, 7 SOG

2nd: VAN - Tyson Zimmer - 1G, 2A, 3 SOG

3rd: VAN - Cadden Cail - First WHL Goal, 2 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : WIN - Matthew Hutchison (30 saves / 31 shots)

Prince Albert: LOSS - Max Hildebrand (17 saves / 23 shots) AND Cooper Anderson (7 saves / 11 shots) BY THE NUMBERS

Seven different Giants had multi-point nights: Levis (3G-1A), Oreskovic (2G-1A), Zimmer (1G-2A), Schmidt (3A), Lin (2A), Thorpe (1G-1A) and Leslie (1G-1A)

Seven Giants have recorded a point-per-game or better so far this season : Schmidt, Zimmer, Leslie, Lin, Obobaifo, Halaburda and Levis

With three assists, Schmidt extended his season-long point streak to 10 games (11G-7A). His 18 points are tied for the WHL lead with Spokane's Shea Van Olm

Ryan Lin now has 13 assists this season, which is tied for first in the WHL with Swift Current's Clarke Caswell

The last time the Giants scored 10 or more goals in a regular season game was nearly five years ago, on February 4, 2020 when they beat Tri-City 12-4 UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Sunday, October 20 Wenatchee Wild 4:00 PM PT Town Toyota Center Friday, October 25 Spokane Chiefs 7:05 PM PT Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday, October 27 Kamloops Blazers 4:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre

