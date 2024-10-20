Sloan's overtime winner lifts Americans to fourth straight win

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (5-3-1-0) saw their 3-0 lead through 40 minutes disappear, but captain Jake Sloan negated the Portland Winterhawks (6-4-2-0) comeback attempt by scoring the overtime winner Sunday night, giving the Americans a 4-3 win.

After a sluggish open 10 minutes to start the game, a Portland power play seemed to spark both teams and get things going. Tri-City killed off the penalty before receiving a power play of their own and opening the scoring.

Cruz Pavao skated into the Winterhawks zone on right wing before getting to the faceoff circle and snapping a shot past the blocker of Ondrej Stebetak. The goal came with 2:45 left in the first period and saw Gavin Garland and Brandon Whynott pick up assists.

In the final minute of the period Tri-City would add to the lead off a great play by Sloan. Portland had the puck on their own blue line but Sloan used his long reach to poke it off the defenseman's stick.

Ryder Thompson tried to clear the puck away but it was blocked by Max Curran who stepped around Thompson for a short breakaway, beating Stebetak through the five hole with 27 seconds left in the period to send the Americans to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Early in the second period Cash Koch scored his second of the season as he came down the left wing off the rush and beat Stebetak past the glove, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The goal sparked a goaltending change for Portland as Marek Schlenker took over.

Schlenker was under fire early as the Americans continued to pour on the pressure, but the new goaltender for Portland stood tall to keep the game 3-0 heading into the third period.

The Winterhawks weren't going to go away quietly Sunday night, and their comeback attempt started less than two minutes into the third.

Ryan Miller was the last player to get a stick on a goalmouth scramble, pulling the Winterhawks within two just 1:46 into the third.

Portland's power play entered play on Sunday third in the WHL and they showed why by scoring two power play goals 5:48 apart to tie the game halfway through the third period.

The Americans were on their heels after Portland tied it, but Lukas Matecha kept the game tied with some key saves.

Tri-City thought they had regained the lead with 3:15 to go in regulation, but Sloan's goal was immediately waived off by the officials due to the shot being deflected by a high stick.

As the game went into overtime, the fourth for the Americans through just nine games, it didn't take long for Tri-City to win it.

Off a faceoff in the Portland zone Jordan Gavin picked up the loose puck and cut across the crease, forcing Schlenker to stretch out flat on his stomach. Gavin's shot was denied but the rebound sat in the crease for Sloan to tap it in, sealing the 4-3 win.

The Americans look to carry their four-game winning streak with them on the road as they will meet the Wenatchee Wild (4-5-2-0) on Friday night.

Announced attendance was 2,871.

