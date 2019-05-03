Ohlman Powers Patriots Past Bees in Extra-Inning Thriller

New Britain, Conn. - In the first extra-inning contest of the season, the Somerset Patriots (5-2) outlasted the New Britain Bees (5-2) Friday night at New Britain Stadium.

Somerset opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Michael Ohlman. They added a third run on a Justin Pacchioli RBI single in the second.

The Patriots increased their lead to 5-0 in the top of the third on a Mike Fransoso RBI double and a two-out RBI single from Steve Nyisztor, before four-straight two-out New Britain base hits in the bottom of the frame made it a 5-3 score.

The Bees got within a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo home run from Jovan Rosa (1) and tied the game on a solo home run from Jason Rogers (1) in the bottom of the ninth.

Thanks to the new Atlantic League extra-inning rule, the Patriots had a runner at second base to begin the 10th inning. Ohlman subsequently led off the inning with an RBI double to right field, scoring Will Kengor from second base. Nyisztor added an insurance run later in the inning on an RBI single to extend Somerset's lead to 7-5.

James Pugliese (1) then held the Bees off the board in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn the save.

Mike Antonini (1-0) received the win after yielding a run over one inning. Jim Fuller (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) over 1.2 innings to take the loss.

Somerset and New Britain continue their three-game series Saturday night. David Kubiak (1-0, 1.50 ERA) takes the mound for the Patriots against Bees righty Cory Riordan (0-1, 2.25 ERA). First pitch at New Britain Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

