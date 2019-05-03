Ducks Overcome Five-Run Deficit But Drop Home Opener in Extras

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night in the 2019 Home Opener at Bethpage Ballpark.

York built a 5-0 lead with a run in the first inning, three in the second and one in the third against Ducks starter Darin Downs. A throwing error that allowed J.P. Sportman to score, a two-run double by Justin Trapp, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Sportman and a wild pitch that scored Melky Mesa did the damage.

Long Island closed to within 5-2 in the fourth when David Washington launched a two-run home run to left-center field off Revolution starter Dan Minor. It stayed that way until the eighth inning when Steve Lombardozzi was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball, closing the gap to 5-3.

The Ducks then rallied for two runs in the ninth off Revolution reliever Josh Judy to tie the game at five. A solo homer to right by Daniel Fields and a two-strike, two-out RBI double to left-center by Lombardozzi highlighted the inning.

The Revolution took the lead back for good in the 10th. Ryan Dent was placed on second to begin the inning and scored three batters into the inning on an RBI groundout from Alexi Casilla.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Downs lasted three innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three. Minor pitched three and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Josh Judy (2-0) got the win despite allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in the ninth. Tucker Healy (0-1) took the loss, giving up an unearned run on one hit in the 10th. Julio Perez earned his second save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the 10th.

Lombardozzi had two hits and scored twice to lead the Ducks offensively.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to the first Fireworks Spectacular of the season. In addition, Ducks staff members will hand out coupons for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods to fans as they exit the ballpark following the fireworks show. Right-hander Brett Marshall (0-1, 7.20) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Dustin Richardson (0-1, 5.40).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

