Patriots Spoil Bees Home Opener With Victory In Extra Innings

May 3, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The Somerset Patriots (5-2) defeated the New Britain Bees (2-5) 7-5 in ten innings at New Britain Stadium on Friday night in the opener of a three-game weekend series as the Bees kicked off their 2019 70-game regular season home schedule in the Hardware City.

New Britain Starting Pitcher Christian Friedrich registered a no-decision in the contest, allowing five runs (four earned runs) on 11 hits in four innings on the mound, walking one while striking out five and tossing a wild pitch. Somerset starting pitcher Brett Oberholtzer also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering three runs on six hits in four innings pitched, walking two and striking out four.

Trailing 5-0 in the bottom half of the third inning, New Britain plated three runs by way of four consecutive hits, highlighted by a Jonathan Galvez run-scoring double sandwiched between RBI base knocks produced by Bijan Rademacher and Jovan Rosa. The home team got to within a single run at 5-4 in the home half of the sixth frame when Rosa launched a solo home run to left field, his first tater of the season. Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, the Bees got even at five thanks to a solo roundtripper to right centerfield off the bat of Jason Rogers, his first of the early campaign. In the top of the tenth, Somerset went back out in front by way of an RBI double into the gap in right centerfield by Mike Ohlman off losing pitcher Jim Fuller (0-1), his fourth hit and third run batted in on the evening and an RBI base hit from Steve Nyisztor which gave the game its final score of 5-3. Despite the blown save, Mike Antonini (1-0) was able to come away with the victory, while James Pugliese closed the ballgame out with his first save of the year. Galvez, Rosa, Deibinson Romero, and Darren Ford each had two hits en route to the loss. Photo provided courtesy of Anthony Cilenti.

The Bees continue their series with the Somerset Patriots at New Britain Stadium on Saturday, May 4th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Come celebrate Opening Weekend and the first Saturday of the year with a post-game fireworks extravaganza presented by Stanley Black & Decker. It's also Star Wars night, which will be your chance to meet and take photos with your favorite Star Wars characters, and enjoy a fun atmosphere from a galaxy far, far away! Fans 21 and over can take advantage on this Coors Light Saturday Night as well, when five dollar Coors Light drafts will be available at every concession stand! CLICK HERE for tickets.

