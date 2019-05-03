Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors with Pink in the Park at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and the defending Atlantic League Champion Sugar Land Skeeters will team up for Pink in the Park, Friday, May 17 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land to support breast cancer awareness. Join the Skeeters and proudly wear your pink as they take on the York Revolution in the "Pink Out" game starting at 7:05 p.m.

Breast cancer survivors will be honored on the field during the game, and a silent auction will be held for fans to bid on jerseys and cleats worn by Skeeters players to support breast cancer awareness.

"It is an honor and a privilege to recognize and celebrate these individuals who inspire us all with their strength and courage," said Malisha Patel, Sr. Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Southwest Hospitals. "Cancer affects so many in our area and it is truly a powerful image to see the stadium filled with pink as we all come together to educate and raise awareness of breast cancer and its impact on families in our community."

Since its inception, Pink in the Park has raised more than $83,000, which has been used to support the enhancement of breast cancer services offered through Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, including digital mammography and 3-D breast tomosynthesis.

If you are a Breast Cancer survivor and would like to register to attend Pink in the Park visit: http://www.memorialhermann.org/sugar-land-pink-in-the-park/.

For more information on the services available through MD Anderson Breast Care with Memorial Hermann-Sugar Land call 877-40-MAMMO (62666).

