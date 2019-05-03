Stellar Pitching Overshadowed as Lancaster Spoils Blue Crabs' Home Opener

Waldorf, MD. - After beginning the season on the road for seven straight games, the Blue Crabs finally returned home to Waldorf to kick off a three-game set with their Freedom Division rival, the Lancaster Barnstormers. Lancaster spoiled Southern Maryland's Opening Day Burch Oil Beach Bash by defeating the Blue Crabs by a score of 4-1.

Brandon Cumpton (0-2) got the start on the bump for the Blue Crabs and threw a gem in what turned out to be a pitcher's duel. The problem with a pitcher's duel however is that one amazing performance must be over shadowed. That's what happened to Cumpton who allowed just three runs through six innings of work, but was handed the loss nonetheless thanks to a phenomenal outing by Barnstormer starter Jake McCasland (1-1).

Lancaster got the scoring started in the first when a Darian Sandford lead off swinging bunt netted him a base hit. A stolen base, a passed ball, and a groundout was all it took to get him home, and the Blue Crabs would never gain back the ground they lost. In the fourth inning they added another run on with a Dan Gamache home run, and one more in the fifth from a Melvin Mecedes RBI single.

All it took was a trio of miscues to give Lancaster the edge they needed in the Blue Crabs home opener, but one must not overlook Cumpton's great outing in what will go in the books as a quality start. Southern Maryland fans did get something to write home about in the late going as Mike Falsetti blasted a homerun to left field, scoring the team's lone run of the game. The Barnstormers struck back in the top of the ninth to provide an extra insurance run before former Blue Crab Cody Eppley (S,3) came into to seal the deal on a 4-1 Barnstormers victory.

The excitement continued after the game with a post-game firework show, and the action will keep on as opening weekend rolls on tomorrow when the Blue Crabs host Lancaster for game two of a three game series, with a 6:35 first pitch.

