Tim Melville's Contract Purchased by Colorado Rockies

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Tim Melville's contract has been purchased by the Colorado Rockies. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, N.M.

"Tim is tremendously deserving of this opportunity after his terrific start to the season," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "We are excited to see him get this chance and wish him the best of luck with the Rockies."

Melville made two starts during the Ducks season-opening road trip and earned wins in both. The right-hander gave up just one run on seven hits and three walks over 12 innings of work and struck out 13 batters. His starts included six scoreless innings in a 14-0 win at York on April 27 and six innings of one-run ball in a 5-2 victory at Lancaster on May 2. Opponents batted just .175 in Melville's two starts this season.

This marks the second time Melville's contract has been purchased from the Ducks by a Major League organization. The Virginia resident went 3-4 with a 3.45 ERA in nine starts during the 2017 season before the Minnesota Twins purchased his contract on June 10. He eventually was promoted to the Twins in August of that season and later pitched in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres as well. In doing so, Melville became the 16th player in Ducks history to reach the Major Leagues after playing on Long Island.

The 29-year-old becomes the second member of the 2019 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League club. LHP Jon Niese had his contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners on April 25.

