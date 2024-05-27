Offensive Woes Continue for Dogs

May 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Quiet bats continue, as the Chicago Dogs drop the first game of a week-long road trip, 6-1.

Despite playing winning baseball at home, the Chicago Dogs can't quite figure it out on the road. The team is yet to win a road game, losing its first five games away from Rosemont.

After winning the series over Sioux City at home, the Dogs started off a six game road trip in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg swung hard early in game one, scoring two runs in the first inning. Run support was led by Max Murphy. The right fielder in his fourth season with Winnipeg, doubled in his first at bat, driving in two runs.

Dogs starting pitcher Jason Bilous tossed a strong outing outside of his first inning, lasting six innings, striking out seven. Aside from the two runs allowed early on, Bilous only let up one additional run, a solo home run in the fifth to Adam Hall.

Hall, the former second round Baltimore Orioles draft pick, has been extremely productive thus far for Winnipeg, totaling six hits in 11 at bats, scoring four runs.

Bullpen for Chicago failed to back up Bilous' recovery, allowing three runs over two innings. Andrew Peters, the righty reliever with Chicago, has been shaky in his five appearances out of the bullpen, allowing a run in three of his five games, while walking over 20% of batters faced.

A long road trip will give the Dogs time to correct struggles, as the team looks to improve batting consistency and pitching command.

The team looks to even the series against Winnipeg in game two, having Kenny Serwa make his third start of the season.

