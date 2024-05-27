Birds Sweep Doubleheader on Hasty's Historic Day

Gary, IN - On a day where 2023 American Association Relief Pitcher of the Year Charlie Hasty broke the franchise record with his 126th career appearance, the Canaries swept a doubleheader with Gary SouthShore.

The Birds won the first game 6-2 behind a three-hit effort from Mike Hart. Liam Spence tripled in the first inning and scored on a Jabari Henry sacrifice. The RailCats answered with a run in the second frame but Josh Rehwaldt's two-out, two-run single an inning later put the Birds in front for good.

Jordan Barth blasted a solo homerun in the top of the fifth and Sioux Falls added two more runs in the seventh. Trevor Achenbach brought in Shamoy Christopher with a sacrifice fly before Hart ripped an RBI single.

Gary SouthShore got a run back in the bottom half before Hasty entered the game and promptly struckout both batters he faced.

A big sixth inning lifted the Canaries to a 4-1 victory in the nightcap. Hunter Clanin led off the third frame with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Christopher. The RailCats responded with sacrifice fly of their own to tie the game in the home half.

The score held until the Birds pushed three runs across in the top of the sixth. Barth and Wyatt Ulrich produced back-to-back one-out singles before Hart drove in both with a double. Regwaldt followed with an RBI double and that was more than enough run support for Seth Miller who fanned five batters and limited Gary SouthShore to three hits over six innings. Matt Dunaway retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh to earn his first save.

The wins move the Birds to 10-6 overall and into a tie for second place with Kansas City. The Canaries wrap up the five-game roadtrip Wednesday at 6:45pm.A6--

