RailCats' Bats Get Silenced in Series Finale

May 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) The four-game series was coming to a close with the RailCats starting the former Major Leaguer, Carlos Sanabria, as he went up against the Kane County Cougars. The RailCats were attempting to walk away with a series split before a six-game homestand.

The Cougars scored first after the bases got maxed out on walks, Todd Lott got plunked and forced in a run for Kane County. The 'Cats and the Cougars then watched as Sanabria and Westin Muir exchanged zeros.

A bunt single in the sixth from Harrison Smith gave the Cougars some breathing room, and they tacked on another with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. The RailCats salvaged one run in the top of the ninth with Marcos Gonzalez driving in Olivier Basabe.

The RailCats stranded the tying-run on first base, as the 'Cats fell short by a final of 3-1. The RailCats head home and kick-off a homestand tomorrow against the Sioux Falls Canaries in a doubleheader. The first pitch is at 4:00 for game one. The doubleheader will be broadcasted on Mixlr, WE.FM 95.9, and AABaseball.TV. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

