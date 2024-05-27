Curlis Shines, But Monarchs Fall to Lake Country

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - Kansas City Monarchs starter Connor Curlis had his second straight solid outing, but the Monarchs offense didn't generate any support in a 3-0 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds Monday.

Curlis threw six innings of two-run ball for the Monarchs (10-6). He allowed just four hits without walking a batter and struck out five.

The Monarchs will look to rebound Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Lake Country (7-10) put up two runs in the third inning on a Blake Tiberi sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Josh Altmann. It was Altmann's 17th RBI of the season.

The Monarchs' offense was quiet against DockHounds starter Sterling Sharp. The former Miami Marlin held the Monarchs to one hit over six shutout innings, walking four and striking out three.

The Monarchs' best chance to put up runs came in the seventh. Cameron Cannon and Tucker Bradley led off the inning with singles off reliever Eric Hanhold. But Kansas City went down in order after that.

Jonathan Sprinkle threw the seventh and eighth innings for the Monarchs. He allowed an RBI triple to Lake Country center fielder Justin Connell that brought the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

Game two of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Yefry Ramirez will start for Kansas City against Lake Country's Brady Puckett. Fans can watch the game for free at AABaseball.tv and listen live at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

