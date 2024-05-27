Davis Feldman Named AAPB Pitcher of the Week

May 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starting pitcher Davis Feldman was named the American Association's Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending May 26, the league announced Monday.

The right-hander in his fourth season with the RedHawks made two starts last week on the mound, totaling 14 innings and two wins while allowing just three earned runs and striking out 11.

On Sunday in Cleburne, Feldman shut down the Railroaders, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out eight with just one free pass in eight innings of work to seal a 7-3 road trip for Fargo-Moorhead.

Feldman is the first RedHawks player to earn an AAPB weekly honor in 2024.

