'Dogs Complete Comeback for Much-Needed Win

May 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs found themselves in a five-run hole in game one of the midweek set before they stormed all the way back to defeat Kane County by the final of 10-6.

INF Luke Roskam reached all five times including a pair of singles, one driving in an RBI in the seventh, in what is his best offensive performance of the season thus far.

OF Nick Anderson went deep for the third time with a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Saltdogs an 8-6 lead, and they would keep it for the rest of the night.

OF Zane Zurburgg also reached four times on a pair of singles, a walk, and on one of four Kane County errors.

RHP Pablo Arevalo made a massive bounce-back performance in his second outing as a 'Dog pitching 3.0 innings in relief giving up just two hits, one run which was earned, one walk, and struck out one batter.

The Saltdogs fell behind Kane County 6-1 after five innings of play but the tides turned when Lincoln loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and the Cougars committed two errors in the inning allowing Lincoln to score four times.

The 'Dogs weren't done as they took the lead with three runs in the seventh and added two more in the eighth for insurance and they win 10-6 in dramatic fashion.

Lincoln is now 3-5 at Haymarket Park, and take on Kane County in game two tomorrow night at 7:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM and stream for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

