Offense Wakes up in Comeback Win over P-Nats

Woodbridge, Va. - After being no-hit on Saturday, the Lynchburg Hillcats offense knocked 12 hits in a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Potomac Nationals on Sunday.

Lynchburg (66-62, 37-24) trailed by three or more runs two separate times before taking the finale to avoid the sweep against Potomac (68-59, 31-29).

Tied 6-6 in the ninth inning, the Hillcats plated the go-ahead and winning run. Jorma Rodriguez reached on an error, and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Austen Wade. Later in the frame, with two out, Tyler Friis, grooved an RBI single to left field, scoring Rodriguez to give the Hillcats a 7-6 lead, of which was the last of four unanswered runs by Lynchburg.

Down 6-3 entering the eighth inning, the 'Cats tied up the ballgame. Emmanuel Tapia singled with one out and Friis followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Gianpaul Gonzalez then connected with an RBI single to score Tapia and trim the deficit to two. A batter later, Dillon Persinger hit an RBI double to left-center to score Friis,and Trenton Brooks followed with a sacrifice fly to even the score at 6-6.

Potomac jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, scoring in each of the first three innings

In the first,the P-Nats plated two runs. With the bases empty and two out, Ian Sagdal and Tres Barrera hit back-to-back singles, putting runners at first and third. Justin Garza uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Sagdal to score to break the scoreless tie. Aldrem Corredor then followed with an RBI single to plate Barrera, pushing Potomac's lead to 2-0.

The Nationals went ahead 3-0 in the second when Luis Garcia hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

In the third, Corredor singled with one out, and scored on a Rhett Wiseman RBI double to put the home team in front, 4-0.

Lynchburg made it a ballgame again with a three-run sixth. Brooks led off the inning with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. The Hillcats then loaded the bases when Nolan Jones, Rodriguez and Wade each singled, spelling the end of starter Jackson Tetreault's day. A.J. Bogucki came on in relief and issued bases-loaded walks to both Tapia and Friis, plating two runs to bring the visitors to within 4-3.

In the seventh, the P-Nats added some short-lived insurance when they scored runs on a wild pitch and an error.

Garza, in his first start since July 10, allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings. Anderson Polanco surrendered two runs in 2.2 frames of work, while Kyle Nelson (Win, 3-0) fired two scoreless innings. Dalbert Siri (Save, 12) nailed down the win with a scoreless ninth.

Tetreault went 5.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits. Hayden Howard allowed two runs in 1.1 frames and Jeremy McKinney (Loss, 3-4) allowed the winning run in the ninth.

The Hillcats will return home for the final homestand of the regular season Monday (tomorrow) through Thursday at City Stadium against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

In Monday's series-opener against the 'Rocks, Lynchburg will send lefty Tanner Tully (5-10, 4.61) to the mound against right-hander Carter Hope (5-3, 4.97).

