Pelicans Salvage Series Finale against Wood Ducks

August 26, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





KINSTON, N.C. - Christian Donahue accounted for all four runs in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' 4-1 win on Sunday over the Down East Wood Ducks from Grainger Stadium.

Donahue and the Pelicans (59-73, 25-37) struck first against Woodies (58-74, 23-39) starter Tyler Thomas (0-1) in the fourth inning. With Jhonny Pereda and Wladimir Galindo aboard, Donahue whacked a two-run double to give the Birds the lead.

Brendon Davis put the Wood Ducks on the board with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, scoring Ricky Valencia to make it 2-1.

Myrtle Beach answered back in the top of the ninth inning with another RBI double from Donahue, giving the Pelicans a 3-1 advantage. He later scored on a wild pitch to increase the Birds' lead. Donahue was responsible for all five runs in the series for the Pelicans.

Bailey Clark (2-2) earned the win with his two shutout innings in relief while Yapson Gomez collected his first High-A save with two strong frames. Manuel Rondon also fired two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Erich Uelmen pitched three blank frames in the start.

The Pelicans and Buies Creek Astros collide for a four-game series, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Monday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach will send RHP Alex Lange (6-8, 3.78 ERA) to the mound against Buies Creek RHP Tyler Ivey (2-3, 2.69 ERA). Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

Monday is Half off for Hunger presented by WPDE, Easy 105.9, 94.5 The Tide and Lowes Foods. Fans can donate an item from the Backpack Buddies Donation List at the box office and receive half-price tickets.

The 2018 season is the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.