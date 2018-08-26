Blue Rocks Offense Stays Strong in Sweep over Red Sox

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (63-68/32-29) kept the offense going strong to sweep the Salem Red Sox (60-69/28-33) with an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium. A six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth was enough to give Wilmington the win and their fourth series sweep of the season. The Blue Rocks remain five games behind first place Lynchburg as Wilmington begins a crucial four-game series against the Hillcats on Monday.

The Blue Rocks got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Blake Perkins hit a line drive into center to put a runner on first with no outs. Rudy Martin followed up with a two-run homerun over the right field wall for his fourth homer of the season to put the Rocks ahead 2-0.

Salem tied the game in the top of the third. Nick Sciortino led the inning off with a single to right. Tyler Hill grounded into what would have been a double play, but Garbiel Cancel overthrew the bag at first, Hill advanced to second with only one out in the inning. Brett Netzer slugged a ground rule double to right to score Hill and make it a 2-1 ballgame. C.J. Chatham singled into right to drive in Netzer and tie the game at 2-2.

Wilmington rallied to take back the lead in the bottom of the fourth. After Rivera reached second on an error, Travis Jones singled up the middle to give the Blue Rocks the 3-2 lead. Angelo Castellano doubled down the line in left to score Jones and extend the lead to 4-2. Perkins followed up with another RBI double bringing Castellano home to make it 5-2. Martin drove in his third RBI of the game with a ground-rule double into left to bring the tally to 6-2. D.J. Burt sent a single into right to make it 7-2. Cancel capped off the scoring for the Blue Rocks after reaching on an error that scored Burt and extended the lead to 8-2. The Red Sox scored a run in the eighth to give the game its final score of 8-3. Andrew Beckwith came in to the game to shut the door in the top of the ninth. The reliever tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of fly outs and then got Ryan Scott to strikeout swinging to end the game and seal the victory for the Blue Rocks.

The Blue Rocks will travel down to Calvin Falwell Field in Lynchburg, Virginia where they will start a four-game series against the Hillcats on Monday, August 27 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wilmington will send right-hander Carter Hope (5-3,4.97 ERA) to start on the mound. Lynchburg will have left-hander Tanner Tully (5-10, 4.61 ERA) to oppose him. Fans can catch all the action with Matt Janus and Cory Nidoh on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

With the series sweep over Salem, the Blue Rocks have won three straight games following their 10-game losing streak. Wilmington won the head-to-head series over Salem this season with a 15-11 record and closed out the series with five straight wins and seven consecutive victories at home. The Blue Rocks also went an impressive 11-3 at home against the Red Sox and outscored Salem in those 14 games 86-54.

Rudy Martin continued his scorching pace at the plate Sunday and finished a triple shy of the cycle. He hit .571 (8-for-14) in the three-game series to snap out of a 2-for-32 cold spell at the plate. Martin also showcased some power and and has hit three doubles, a triple and home run while driving in four runs.

The starting pitching for the Blue Rocks were solid as the trio of Ofreidy Gomez, Gerson Garabito and Daniel Tillo combined to allow just four earned runs over 17.2 innings of work, good for an impressive 2.09 ERA while each starter earned a win in the three-game series.

