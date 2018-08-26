Keys Use Four-Run Third to Win Rubber Game against Mudcats

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys (62-68, 27-34) used a four-run third inning on their way to a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Mudcats (60-70, 26-34) on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Keys a series victory in their second to last homestand of the year.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Keys struck with four runs. Alejandro Juvier began the frame with a walk, and he moved to second on a Cole Billingsley single. Then, for the third straight day, Randolph Gassaway launched a home run. Two batters later, Jomar Reyes singled and he later scored on a bases loaded walk to Stuart Levy which made it 4-2.

Carolina began the scoring in the top of the first. Dillon Thomas led off with a walk and Mario Feliciano followed with a single. Thomas scored on a Demi Orimoloye double. After Cooper Hummel popped out, Feliciano scored on a Ryan Aguilar groundout to give the Mudcats a 2-0 lead.

Following the four-run fourth, the Keys added two insurance runs in the sixth. With two outs, the Keys strung together three straight hits beginning with Chris Clare. A double from Jake Ring plated Clare, while Ring would score on a Levy RBI single.

Trying to mount a comeback, the Mudcats scored in each of the seventh and eighth innings. Following back-to-back walks to Devin Hairston and Thomas to begin the seventh, Feliciano walked to load the bases. Orimoloye brought in a run with an RBI single, but Matt Trowbridge struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

A Dallas Carroll eighth inning home run made it 6-4 Keys, but Steven Klimek retired the visitors in order in the ninth to clinch the victory and earn his third save.

In his second start back from the disabled list, Cody Sedlock pitched four innings. The right-hander surrendered two first-inning runs while allowing three hits and striking out four. He walked three and struck out a batter.

Pitching in relief for the first time in his professional career, Matthias Dietz (1-6) picked up his first Carolina League win. He tossed 2.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits while walking three and striking out three. Jorge Ortega (0-4) took the loss. The Mudcats righty allowed four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings.

The Keys head to Potomac for their final road trip on Monday night. Left-hander Zac Lowther (5-2, 2.68) takes the mound for the Keys. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the game can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio app. For tickets, fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

