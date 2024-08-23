Offense and Pitching Combine for Friday Win
August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Ben Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run early in the game and Reid VanScoter threw a quality start and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 8-2 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 8,829 at Dickey-Stephens Park. VanScoter allowed just a run on three hits over six innings with five strikeouts and put down 14 consecutive batters at one point. Ramirez finished the night with three runs batted in. The Travs offense scored in five of the eight innings they batted, putting up 10 hits.
Moments That Mattered
* Down early, Arkansas tied the score in the second on a Jared Oliva RBI hit and then Ramirez followed with the two-run blast that put the Travs on top for good.
* After retiring 14 straight, VanScoter hit the first batter of the sixth before stranding a pair of runners that inning to keep the Travs comfortably in front.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Ben Ramirez: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI
* RF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, 3 runs, 3B, HR, RBI
* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, R, 5 K
News and Notes
* It was VanScoter's fifth quality start of the season.
* The Travs beat the Naturals in consecutive games for the first time this season.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (7-4, 2.95) making the start against RHP Steven Zobac (4-2, 2.36). It is Educator Appreciation Night with a postgame fireworks show to Classical Remix tunes. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 23, 2024
- Offense and Pitching Combine for Friday Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Rallies for Walk-off Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Frisco Pounces with Big Friday Night Win - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Fall on Another Walk-off from the Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Earn Third Straight Win, Cruise Past Missions 10-4 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Quinn Mathews Shines, Torres Walks off for Cardinals - Springfield Cardinals
- Wichita Puts Together Last Second Rally That Midland Silences in the Ninth - Wichita Wind Surge
- Homestand Highlights: August 27th - September 1st - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Missions Penultimate Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 27th - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Offense and Pitching Combine for Friday Win
- Travs Walk-off in 10 Over Naturals
- Rally Send Naturals Past Travs
- Morales and Co. Spin Shutout
- Offense Explodes to Secure Series Win