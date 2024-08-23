Offense and Pitching Combine for Friday Win

August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Ben Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run early in the game and Reid VanScoter threw a quality start and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 8-2 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 8,829 at Dickey-Stephens Park. VanScoter allowed just a run on three hits over six innings with five strikeouts and put down 14 consecutive batters at one point. Ramirez finished the night with three runs batted in. The Travs offense scored in five of the eight innings they batted, putting up 10 hits.

Moments That Mattered

* Down early, Arkansas tied the score in the second on a Jared Oliva RBI hit and then Ramirez followed with the two-run blast that put the Travs on top for good.

* After retiring 14 straight, VanScoter hit the first batter of the sixth before stranding a pair of runners that inning to keep the Travs comfortably in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Ben Ramirez: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, 3 runs, 3B, HR, RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, R, 5 K

News and Notes

* It was VanScoter's fifth quality start of the season.

* The Travs beat the Naturals in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (7-4, 2.95) making the start against RHP Steven Zobac (4-2, 2.36). It is Educator Appreciation Night with a postgame fireworks show to Classical Remix tunes. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

