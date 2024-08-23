Quinn Mathews Shines, Torres Walks off for Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Bryan Torres hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 9th and Quinn Mathews struck out 12 over 7.2 innings of one-run ball as the Cardinals won their 6th straight with a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at Hammons Field. The walk-off winner was the 3rd of the series for Springfield.

Decisions:

W: Jack Ralston (7-1)

L: Ryan Sublette (5-3)

Notables:

Quinn Mathews' 7.2 innings represents a new career high, and his 12 K's are the most he's had at Double-A and the 2nd-most by a Cardinals pitcher this year; Tink Hence struck out 13 in a 1-0 win over the Drillers on May 24.

Torres' walk-off homer was just his 2nd longball of the season. He drove in all 3 Springfield runs.

Three of the four wins for the Cardinals against the Drillers this week have come in walk-off fashion. Springfield has 7 walk-off wins this season.

Torres, Noah Mendlinger, and Jeremy Rivas each had multiple hits. The Cardinals had 10 hits on the night.

Springfield's 6-game winning streak is the 2nd-longest for the Cardinals this season.

The Cards are a season-high 20 games over .500.

On Deck:

Saturday, August 24: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (9-9, 4.54 ERA) vs TUL RHP Chris Campos (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

