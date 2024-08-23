Homestand Highlights: August 27th - September 1st

August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will be back at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 27th to host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) in a six-game series through Sunday, September 1st. The homestand will feature daily food and drink specials, post-game fireworks on Friday and Sunday night, a Jorge Bonifacio bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, and our final two Los Naturales games of the season.

Tuesday, August 27 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, August 28 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

LESS LIKES MORE LOVE NIGHT PRESENTED BY SNAPCHAT FEATURING $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON UNUSED TICKET NIGHT

LESS LIKES MORE LOVE NIGHT - Enjoy a feel-good game day experience spotlighting moments of togetherness during the game, including a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected. Naturals fans can also expect some free giveaways courtesy of Snapchat.

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Hot dogs are only $1 courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2024 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for the game.

Thursday, August 29 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday™ on August 29th is presented by Dave & Buster's.

Friday, August 30 - Los Naturales vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

CELEBRACIÓN DE LOS NATURALES ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A SPRINGDALE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Friday and Saturday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Frisco. Los Naturales games are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" engages the Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating memories.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Get your Labor Day weekend started by enjoying a spectacular post-game fireworks show at Arvest Ballpark. Friday's fireworks are presented by Chick-Fil-A Springdale.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, August 31 - Los Naturales vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

CELEBRACIÓN DE LOS NATURALES FEATURING A JORGE BONIFACIO 'LOS NATURALES' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

JORGE BONIFACIO 'LOS NATURALES' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a Jorge Bonifacio 'Los Naturales' Bobblehead courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union. Jorge, the franchise leader in a number of different categories including home runs, will be showcased in a Los Naturales uniform in honor of our final COPA game of the 2024 season

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, September 1 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 5:15 P.M. (Gates at 4 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY THE SALVATION ARMY ON A FAMILY SUNDAY WITH MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Celebrate your Labor Day weekend with a spectacular post-game fireworks show following the conclusion of the Naturals game at 5:15 p.m. against the RoughRiders. The special Sunday night edition of our post-game fireworks is presented by The Salvation Army.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Treat your family to a night of fun at Arvest Ballpark over Labor Day weekend.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids will get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the following the post-game fireworks show. Kids Run the Bases at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

All Northwest Arkansas Naturals' baseball games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

