Riders Earn Third Straight Win, Cruise Past Missions 10-4

August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the San Antonio Missions 10-4 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (27-22, 71-47) erupted for three runs in the bottom of the first inning against San Antonio (22-26, 53-63) starter Sam Whiting. Alejandro Osuna opened the frame with a triple and later scored on an RBI single by Cody Freeman. Aaron Zavala delivered a two-run double to give Frisco a 3-0 advantage.

Nick Krauth (8-5) had his best stuff, sitting down the first eight batters he faced before allowing a harmless two-out single in the third.

Leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Alex De Goti led off the inning with a triple and came around to score on an RBI single by Osuna. Keyber Rodriguez extended the Frisco lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly that plated Tucker Mitchell.

Krauth exited with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, giving way to Jackson Kelly. Kelly secured the second out of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Romeo Sanabria that cut the Frisco lead to 5-1 and later ended the Missions threat with a strikeout.

After throwing just 40 pitches through the first four innings, Krauth finished after 5.1 innings of one-run baseball where he surrendered just two hits and two walks while fanning five.

Frisco responded with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Abimelec Ortiz opened the scoring with a two-run single before RBI doubles by Josh Hatcher and Zavala pushed the RoughRiders lead to 10-1.

In the top of the seventh, Joshua Mears homered against Andy Rodriguez. The righty allowed a pair of runs in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Ripken Reyes and an RBI single by Sanabria, cutting the Frisco lead to 10-4.

Larson Kindreich walked the first batter he faced in the ninth, but went on to strike out the side and seal the win for the Riders.

Offensively, the RoughRiders managed 11 hits with five going for extra bases. Osuna led the way with a 3-for-4 evening as Zavala drove in four runs to pace the lineup. Zavala and De Goti both notched two hits in the win.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th. The Riders will turn to RHP Emiliano Teodo (5-3, 1.75) against RHP Austin Krob (3-10, 5.11) for the Missions.

