Missions Penultimate Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 27th

August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, August 27th for their 11th homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) from Tuesday, August 27th until Sunday, September 1st.

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $5. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Less Likes More Love Night - Through a partnership between Snapchat and Major League Baseball, fans can expect a feel-good game-day experience including an in-game Hug Cam and giveaways.

Thursday, August 29 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase discounted tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, August 30 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

David Robinson Basketball Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of Circle K, the first 2,500 fans will receive a Blue David Robinson Missions basketball jersey inspired by his iconic draft night photo!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, August 31 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Bud Light, fans can stay after the game for the best fireworks display in town!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, September 1 vs. Midland RockHounds - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation - Courtesy of Circle K and Coca-Cola, all active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the box office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.