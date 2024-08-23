Frisco Pounces with Big Friday Night Win
August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Alejandro Osuna led the game off with a triple for the RoughRiders, and that proved to be a harbinger for Frisco's dominant night. Eleven hits resulted in double-digit runs as the RoughRiders defeated the Missions 10-4.
Osuna scored on a Cody Freeman single against Missions starter Sam Whiting to immediately place Frisco ahead in the first inning. Aaron Zavala then struck with a two-out, two-run double, so the RoughRiders exited the first up 3-0.
Whiting left the game as Jackson Wolf entered to wrap up the third inning. Wolf then got the fourth, and the inning again began with a triple. This time it was Alex De Goti that kickstarted more scoring, as Osuna drove him home from third with a single. Keyber Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly, so after four frames, Frisco led 5-0.
RoughRiders starter Nick Krauth had more than enough support, but he didn't need much. He retired the first eight Missions and 15 of the first 16. San Antonio didn't score until Romeo Sanabria hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Jackson Kelley, but the run was charged to Krauth as the Missions cut Frisco's advantage to 5-1.
Frisco felt little pressure, as they added the remainder of their tallies in the sixth inning when they batted around. Abimelec Ortiz plated two runs with a single, Josh Hatcher cashed in with an RBI double and Zavala added two more with his second double of the evening to make it 10-1.
Joshua Mears homered for the Missions in the seventh. Ripken Reyes doubled home a run before Robert Perez knocked another in with a single in the eighth. However, the comeback attempt fell well short with the Missions losing 10-4.
Post-Game Notes
Final Score: 10-4
With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-26, 53-63 on the season
Sam Whiting (Missions starter): 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Nick Krauth (RoughRiders starter): 5.1 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Prospect Recap
Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th
Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch
Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP
Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2 RBI
Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP
Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th
David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP
Emiliano Teodo (#6 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th
Winston Santos (#8 Rangers prospect): DNP
Alejandro Osuna (#16 Rangers prospect): 3-4, 2 R, RBI
Kohl Drake (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th
Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): DNP
Skylar Hales (#28 Rangers prospect): DNP
The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, August 24th. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-10, 5.11) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Emilian Teodo (5-3, 1.75) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.
