Wichita Puts Together Last Second Rally That Midland Silences in the Ninth

August 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge left a set table in a 7-4 loss to the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. When down to their final two outs, Wichita put together two ninth inning runs before leaving the bases stranded on the final at-bat of the night.

While just four total men reached base over the first three innings, Brennan Milone pulled a single to left to begin the bottom of the fourth, advanced to second on an infield error, and scored the inaugural run of the night on a Shane McGuire base knock up the gut into center field.

After the bases loaded on two singles and a walk in the home half of the fifth, Milone drove in two more runs on a double to center for a 3-0 RockHounds lead. Though the basepaths filled up again in the frame, Aaron Sabato would make a neat turnaround after a grounder to complete an inning-ending force out.

Carson McCusker blasted a two-run home run, his 15th of the season, high and deep down the left field line in the top of the sixth to put the Wind Surge within one on their first hit of the night. McCusker has four home runs in Midland over the last three nights.

Caeden Trenkle got those two runs back on a double to left in the following half-inning, later coming in himself on a sac fly to center from Milone to make the score 6-2 RockHounds after six.

The Midland lead ballooned to five in the bottom of the eighth after Nick Kurtz sliced a run-scoring single the other way to left field for his first RBI at the Double-A level after his Tuesday call-up.

Kyler Fedko walked on four pitches with one out in the last of the ninth and moved up to second on defensive indifference. Ben Ross lined a single to center to bring around Fedko. Jorel Ortega split the six-hole on a grounder to left field, and Fedko stepped on the plate to put Wichita within three at 7-4. After the Wind Surge put men aboard everywhere, an infield popout ended the night at that same score.

Marco Raya fell to 1-4 on the season after receiving the loss. Over four innings, the starter gave up three earned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, Saturday, August 24, at 7:00 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

