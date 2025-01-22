Wind Surge Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

WICHITA, Kansas - The Minnesota Twins announced their 2025 Minor League coaching staffs, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge.

Brian Dinkelman will take the helm as manager of the Wind Surge, taking over for Ramon Borrego who was promoted to the Minnesota Twins Major League staff. A veteran of the Twins' organization, Dinkelman has managed High-A Cedar Rapids for the past five seasons. He will be joined on the staff by Pitching Coaches Ryan Ricci and Jesus Sanchez, Hitting coaches Andrew Cresci and Yeison Perez, Strength and Conditioning Coach Meagan Vota, Head Athletic Trainer Chase Thompson, Assistant Athletic Trainer Asja Morello, and Baseball Technology Coordinator Chase Carder.

Dinkelman, who is entering his 11th year with the Twins organization, arrives in Wichita after leading Cedar Rapids to four playoff appearances over his five seasons as manager. In 2023, he earned Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year honors after guiding the Kernels to a 78-58 record and the Midwest League Championship. Dinkelman has a career record of 367-286 (.562) as manager. Prior to taking over as manager, Dinkelman served as the hitting coach for Cedar Rapids from 2016-18. He started his coaching career with the GCL Twins in 2015. As a player, Dinkelman was drafted by the Twins in the eighth round of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft and played eight seasons in the Twins organization from 2006-2013. In 2011, the Illinois native made his MLB debut and played 23 games for Minnesota.

Ryan Ricci enters his second season in the Twins organization and first season with the Wind Surge. He spent last season as the pitching coach for Single-A Fort Myers. Under his guidance, the Mighty Mussels' arms posted a 4.13 ERA, fifth best in the Florida State League. Prior to joining the Twins organization, Ricci coached in the college ranks, most recently serving as pitching coach for George Mason University in 2023.

Jesus Sanchez enters his third season with the Twins organization and first season with Double-A Wichita. A native of Venezuela, he spent 2024 season coaching with the Florida Complex League Twins. He racked up 410 strikeouts over a 15-year minor league career from 2008-2022, making it as high as the Triple-A level.

Andrew Cresci comes to Wichita after spending the past three seasons in the Astros organization. In 2024, he served as hitting coach for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Houston's Single-A affiliate.

Yeison Perez enters his eighth season with the Twins organization and his second in Wichita. He played five seasons of minor league baseball in the Seattle Mariners and Twins organizations.

Chase Thompson and Asja Morello will work as Athletic Trainers for the club and Meagan Vota will serve as the Strength and Conditioning coordinator. Chase Carder will return for his third season as the Baseball Technology Coordinator.

The Surge open the 2025 season at Springfield on April 4th. The home opener at Equity Bank Park will be Tuesday, April 8th vs the Midland RockHounds.

