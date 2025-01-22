Springfield Cardinals Job Fair to be Held January 30

January 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host their annual Job Fair to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2025 season on Thursday, January 30. The Job Fair will take place from 4:30-6:30 PM in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility at Hammons Field. Now is your opportunity to work at professional baseball's number one field!

Interviews will be held during the event for the following seasonal positions with the Springfield Cardinals:

Inside Sales

Retail Associate

Event Staff/Usher

Field Crew

Dak Stats Operator

Video Crew Member

Manual Scoreboard Operator

Gameday Stringer

Official Scorer

Trackman Operator

Pitch Clock Operator

Bat Boys (ages 16+, resume collection only, no interviews during Job Fair)

All applicants interested in applying for positions with the Springfield Cardinals are required to be at least 18 years old, unless otherwise noted.

Delaware North SportService -- the stadium's Food and Beverage company -- will also be conducting interviews to fill a number of positions, including:

Bartenders

Cooks

Warehouse Porters

Stand Attendants

Stand Leaders

Suite Servers

Utility Workers

Brokate Janitorial will be conducting interviews to fill its stadium cleaning crew positions.

Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be prepared to interview during the event. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

For any questions, call (417) 863-0395 or email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.