Cardinals Release 2025 Promotional Schedule
March 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
With Cardinals Baseball set to return to Hammons Field on April 4, we're excited to unveil our promotional schedule for the 2025 season!
This year's schedule boasts more theme nights than we have ever had before as well as your favorite weekly promotions, the return of the Springfield Cashew Chickens and the return of the Happy Half Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during the first 30 minutes after gates open.
Click the link here to see our full list of promotions with ticket links for the entire season.
WEEKLY PROMOTIONS
Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday ($2 hot dogs & bratwursts)
Purina Woof Wednesday (Four-legged friends welcome)
Thirsty Thursday (Drink Specials on all adult beverage all game for fans 21+)
Friday Fireworks
Promotional Giveaway Items on Saturdays
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases
APRIL
April 4: Opening Day, Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade, KY3 65 Degree Guarantee, Opening Day Fireworks
April 5: Opening Weekend Fireworks
April 18: Mid-America Transplant Donate Life Cap Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)
April 29: Day Baseball, Arbor Day Educational Pregame Program presented by the City of Springfield and Tree City USA
MAY
May 2: Halfway to Halloween, Spooky Fans-on-Field Fireworks
May 13: Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night
May 14: Day Baseball, Educational Day Pregame Program presented by Mercy
May 16: Classic Country Fireworks presented by 105.1 The Bull, Teacher Night Belt Bag Theme Ticket, Scout Night Baseball Cap Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance for Theme Tickets)
May 17: Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night, Military Appreciation Fireworks, St. Louis Cardinals Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000)
May 30: A Minecraft Movie Night, A Minecraft Movie Cap Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance), Creeper Explosion Fireworks
May 31: Purina Bark in the Park
JUNE
June 1: Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Perforated Cap Giveaway (2,000)
June 13: Fans-On-Field Top 40 Dance Party Fireworks, Nurse Night Scrubs Cooler Bag Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)
June 14: Bluey Night, Bluey Character Appearance with VIP Meet-and-Greet Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)
June 15: Father's Day Postgame Catch on the Field
June 18: Day Baseball, Educational Day Pregame KY3 Weather School Program
June 20: Margaritaville Night with Fireworks, Margaritaville Tropical Button-Down Shirt Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)
June 21: Coca-Cola Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000)
June 22: Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night
JULY
July 1: 5,000 Free Hot Dogs Night, American Country Freedom Week Fireworks presented by Around the Ozarks
July 2: Freedom Week Fireworks
July 3: Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration, Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates
July 18: Christmas in July, American National Christmas in July Stocking Giveaway (2,000), Holly Jolly Fireworks presented by 105.9 KGBX, Santa Claus Appearance
July 19: Christmas in July, Hiland Dairy Kids Jersey Giveaway (2,000 kids, 12-and-under), Santa Claus Appearance
July 20: Leong's Asian Diner Springfield Cashew Chickens Cap Giveaway (2,000)
AUGUST
August 1: Harry Potter Night, Harry Potter Scarf Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance), Magical Fireworks presented by 92.9 The Beat
August 2: Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Jersey Giveaway (2,000)
August 3: Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night
August 15: Faith & Family Night Postgame Concert with Austin French presented by The Wind, Fans-On-Field Fellowship Fireworks
August 16: Vision Clinic Quinn Mathews Strikeout King Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Halfway to Valentine's Day
August 29: In Our Cardinals RED Era Night with Louie's Version Fireworks presented by Power 96.5, Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (2,000)
August 30: Great Southern Bank Victory Blue Jersey Giveaway (2,000), Classic Rock Fireworks
August 31: St. Louis Cardinals Rawlings Kids Glove Giveaway (1,000 kids, 12-and-under), Kids Hits Fireworks
SEPTEMBER
September 11: Patriotic Fireworks
September 12: Mercy Lightweight Performance Hoodie Giveaway (2,000), Friday Fireworks presented by Burrell's Be Well Community
September 13: Loren Cook Company Jose Oquendo Bobble-Arm Giveaway (2,000), Fans-On-Field MEGA Fireworks presented by 104.7 The Cave
September 14: Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2026 Springfield Game (All Fans)
Single-Game Tickets and RED Access Memberships, which include great seats to 10+ games in addition to plenty of exclusive benefits, are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com or by contacting us at (417) 863-0395.
