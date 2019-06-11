OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton to Rejoin Tarpons on Rehab Assignment

Tampa, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced that OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled to begin a new minor league rehabilitation assignment with the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, June 11.

The Tarpons will continue a series against the Fort Myers Miracle with a doubleheader scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1, with both games designated to be seven innings in regulation.

Stanton, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 1 with a left biceps strain. The Panorama, California native was 2-for-8 with seven walks, four strikeouts and a run scored in three games with New York prior to being sidelined.

The 2017 National League MVP originally began a rehab assignment with the Tarpons on May 20, going 1-for-3 with a home run and a pair of strikeouts while playing seven innings in right field in Tampa's 9-2 win over the Florida Fire Frogs.

Stanton was returned by the Yankees from his rehab assignment on May 22nd with left calf tightness.

Initially selected in the second round by the Florida Marlins in 2007, Stanton formerly played in the Florida State League in 2009, batting .294 with 12 HR and 39 RBI in 50 games with the Single-A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads.

