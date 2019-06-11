Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, June 11 vs Bradenton

After an improbable comeback in Monday's 7-6 win, the Stone Crabs look to eliminate the Bradenton Marauders from postseason contention at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

RHP Joe Ryan makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Nick Economos of the Marauders.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes and lineups are attached.

CRABS COMPLETE MIRACULOUS COMEBACK MONDAY IN 7-6 WIN

The Stone Crabs scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth Monday, turning a 6-0 deficit into a 7-6 win to stun the Bradenton Marauders. The six-run deficit was by far the largest that Charlotte has overcome in a win this season. Ronaldo Hernandez' game-winner marked the Stone Crabs' third walk-off win of the year.The seven-run frame was the team's second largest inning of the season.

MIRACLE OR MARAUDERS?

After the Stone Crabs' stunning Monday victory, the Marauders now find themselves trailing Fort Myers by two games in the FSL South. With the Miracle owning the tiebreaker, Bradenton's elimination number is down to just two. Fort Myers plays a doubleheader with Tampa beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 11-14 3.1 2.0 .232 .623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 .257 .727

June 5-4 5.0 2.2 .280 .707

June Leaders:

Jim Haley: .367 AVG, 5 2B, 8 RBI in 9 G

R. Hernandez: .828 OPS in 7 G

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley has been one of the best hitters in the Florida State League since May 11. In his last 27 games, the Penn State product is batting .360 with 14 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 31 RBI. In that span, he has 10 more RBI than anyone else in the league, while leading the circut in OPS (1.027). He is second in batting average, slugging (.620), home runs, total bases (62) and extra-base hits (14), and third on OBP (.407). He has played four different positions and occupied all nine spots in the batting order this year.

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez fell one double away from hitting for the cycle in Saturday's win over Palm Beach. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since the first three weeks of the year:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 .188 2 9 .459

Last 27 .318 11 17 .853

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole five bases in their Saturday win over the Palm Beach Cardinals Saturday. They've held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 74 106 69.8%

Opponent 35 49 71.4%

ALL-STARS ADDED

The Florida State League announced right-hander Mikey York and shortstop Taylor Walls have been added to the Southern Division All-Star Team. York and Walls will joing infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley at the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter this Saturday.

CLAW POINTS

Tuesday's starter Joe Ryan leads the Tampa Bay organization in strikeouts (82), edging out renowned prospect Brendan McKay (76).

