Blue Jays Batter Florida in Twin Bill Sweep

June 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: The Dunedin Blue Jays put the Florida Fire Frogs behind early in both games of Tuesday's doubleheader, taking two victories, 2-0 and 11-0, to open a four-game series at Osceola County Stadium.

With the win in the early game, the Blue Jays clinched the FSL North Division crown to ensure postseason play.

Game 1: Two straight hits to start the contest versus RHP Nolan Kingham got Dunedin on the board immediately. Cal Stevenson singled ahead of Logan Warmoth, who gapped one for an RBI double and a 1-0 advantage.

Kingham (3-5) was outstanding in 6 and 1/3's innings on the mound. He scattered six hits and two runs with three strikeouts to earn his fourth quality start of the season. RHP Brooks Wilson got two scoreless outs in the seventh in relief.

Stevenson's RBI knock off Wilson in the seventh scored Samad Taylor, who reached against Kingham, for a 2-0 Blue Jays lead.

RHP T.J. Zeuch allowed a hit and a walk with seven Ks while not factoring in the decision in his first 2019 start. RHP Graham Spraker (5-2) yielded one hit in 2 and 2/3's while grabbing the win. RHP Brad Wilson got the final out in the seventh.

Game 2: The Blue Jays once again grabbed the early advantage. Rehabbing Bo Bichette and Christopher Bec notched run-producing doubles in the first to secure an early lead, 3-0, against RHP Matt Withrow.

Bichette went 4-5 with two runs scored. Bec ended up with three hits, three RBIs, and a run. Everyone in Dunedin's lineup had at least one hit.

Withrow (1-2) gave up a season-high seven runs and seven hits in 2 and 2/3's stanzas.

In the third, Dunedin struck for four more runs and a 7-0 edge. Demi Orimoloye's two-run double was sandwiched between RBI singles from Norberto Obeso and Kevin Vicuna.

The Blue Jays scored four more times in the fifth. Cal Stevenson reached on a fielding error by Brett Langhorne with the bases loaded to bring in Kacy Clemens and Vicuna. Warmoth's sacrifice fly put Dunedin into double figures. A run-plating single from Bec bumped it to 11-0.

RHP Sean McLaughlin got seven outs in relief of Withrow, giving up six hits and one earned run. RHP Bradley Roney blanked the Blue Jays over two frames, extending his scoreless streak to a team-best 12 and 1/3's innings.

RHP Joey Murray (3-1) retired the first 12 batters he faced, surrendering just one base hit and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings. RHP Kyle Weatherly and RHP Dany Jimenez put together consecutive scoreless stanzas to keep the Fire Frogs off the board.

NEXT UP: LHP Philip Pfeifer (1-2, 4.00) looks to turn the tide in this series on Wednesday evening against Dunedin's RHP Turner Larkins (4-3, 3.13). First pitch from Osceola County Stadium will be sent towards home plate at 6 p.m.

Purchase your tickets for all of the Whiskey Wednesday fun! https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.