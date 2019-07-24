Nuts Strike Early, Hand Ports 6-1 Loss

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts scored four runs over the first two innings on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. One night removed from scoring 11 runs and throwing their first no-hitter in over 29 years, the Ports were limited to just a single run in a 6-1 loss to open a three-game series.

Modesto plated two runs in the first on a two-run single by Jake Scheiner off Ports starter Leudeny Pena (0-1), who made his California League debut. The Nuts doubled up their lead in the second as David Sheaffer drove in a run on a sac-fly to right field and Joseph Rosa doubled to center, driving in a second run and making it a 4-0 Modesto advantage.

Stockton's lone run of the night came in the top of the third as Jameson Hannah doubled to left to score Ryan Gridley and cut the Nuts lead to 4-1. It was the lone run surrendered by Nuts starter Steven Moyers (1-1), who earned the win after tossing eight strong innings, allowing just five hits while striking out 11.

Pineda would allow one more run in the fourth as Sheaffer homered to left-center to make it a 5-1 Nuts lead. Pineda suffered the loss, going four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Modesto added a final run in the bottom of the sixth as Rosa singled to center to score Ariel Sandoval and make it a 6-1 game. It was the lone run allowed by Peter Bayer, who worked 1 2/3 innings.

The Ports and Nuts play the middle game of their three-game set on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Brady Feigl (5-5, 3.67 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto left-hander Ian McKinney (7-5, 2.87 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

