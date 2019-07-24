Quakes Drop Close One on Wednesday Morning

July 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A three-run rally in the ninth came up just short on Wednesday afternoon, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped a 7-6 decision to the Inland Empire 66ers.

The Quakes scored three times in the last of the ninth and had the tying run at second base, but Nate Bertness was summoned out of the bullpen and struck out the final two hitters, ending Rancho's 11-game head-to-head winning streak against the Angels' affiliate.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Rancho would score the game's next three runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Jeter Downs tripled and scored on a Jeren Kendall RBI groundout, evening the game at 1-1 in the first.

In the third, Inland Empire starter Oliver Ortega would issue consecutive bases-loaded walks to Miguel Vargas and Marcus Chiu, respectively, making it 3-1.

The 66ers would go on to score the game's next six runs to take the lead for good. After Rancho starter Andre Jackson left after five innings of one-run baseball, the bullpen had a tough day. Guillermo Zuniga allowed a game-tying single to Gleyvin Pineda in the sixth.

In the eighth, Inland broke the tie against Bryan Warzek (1-3) and Brett de Geus, making it 7-3.

In the last of the ninth, Brayan Morales had a sac fly and two batters later, Vargas followed with a two-run double off eventual winner James Varela (1-0), making it a one-run deficit at 7-6.

Bertness came on in relief with Vargas in scoring position and promptly struck out Chiu and Deacon Liput though, recording his first save of the year.

Rancho (61-41, 20-14) will look to bounce back with another series-win on Thursday, as LHP Leo Crawford (5-4) gets the start, looking to continue his impressive stretch in 2019. As for the Sixers, RHP Cooper Criswell (3-6) toes the slab for his 15th overall start.

On Thursday, it's the season-finale edition of Viva Los Temblores Night at LoanMart Field, with the backdrop of yet another Thirsty Thursday! Unbeatable drink specials will last throughout the night, with $2 Pepsi Products, $3 Domestic Drafts and $4 Premium Drafts as part of our Thirsty Thursday promotion. Purchase your tickets at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.