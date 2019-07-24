Stout Pitching, Homers Lead to Rancho Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Off the heels of the no-hit loss to Stockton just one night prior, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes wasted no time getting back in the win column, defeating the Inland Empire 66ers by a final score of 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The usual offensive suspects of Donovan Casey and Jeter Downs broke out their respective power strokes, while a well-pitched contest from four different Quakes' (61-40, 20-13) arms aided the victory over the Sixers (37-66, 11-22).

Casey (18th) and Downs (16th) went back-to-back in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie. Casey's homer awarded him the team-lead in long balls, while Downs' gave him the team lead with 61 RBI.

Inland fought back with a single run in the top of the eighth off of Melvin Jimenez, but that is where Rancho held their South Division foe the rest of the way.

The win went to John Rooney (1-1), representing his first career California League victory, as he went five-plus innings, allowing just two earned runs. Rooney capped off his start with four scoreless frames, retiring eight straight at one point.

Cristopher Molina (0-3) shouldered the loss with four earned runs amidst 5.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two in the losing effort.

Darien Nunez continued his Cal League domination, notching his second save in as many opportunities, with 1.1 scoreless innings. Nunez extended his scoreless-innings streak to 11.1 frames, yet to give up a tally this season.

Other notes: Normal infielder, Brandon Montgomery, pitched a scoreless top-of-the-sixth inning in his third career pitching appearance. He inherited a bases-loaded situation from the Rooney, inducing a 1-2-3 double play and a fly out to maintain the Rancho lead.

In game two of the set, RHP Andre Jackson (2-1) will take the ball for Rancho, while RHP Oliver Ortega (3-5) does the same for Inland Empire.

On Wednesday morning, it is Summer Camp Day, thanks to U.S. Bank, as local campers from around the community will be in attendance. Watch the First Half Champs continue their 2019 reign with a 10:35am first pitch at LoanMart Field. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

