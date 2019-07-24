Visalia Comes up Short against the Giants

VISALIA, CA - Eduardo Diaz homered with no one on base in the bottom of the first inning to start a three-run inning for the Rawhide. The Giants' starting pitcher, Jose Marte , walked the next three batters he saw to load the bases with nobody out. Camden Duzenack hit a sacrifice fly to right field which allowed Jancarlos Cintron to score and give the Rawhide a 2-0 lead. Ryan Grotjohn hit a sacrifice fly with Luis Alejandro Basabe on third, which gave Visalia a 3-0 lead to end the inning.

Giants answered back in the top of the second inning. Sandro Fabian singled on a ground ball to drive in David Villar . That cut the deficit to 3-1 still in favor of Visalia.

The Giants tied it up in the fourth inning. Villar reached second base on a two-base fielding error on Max Murphy . Courtney Hawkins doubled to score Villar. Hawkins scored the tying run when Dalton Combs hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Murphy.

San Jose took the lead in the sixth inning and maintained it the rest of the game. Fabian singled to centerfield, which allowed Joey Bart to score making it a 4-3 game in favor of the Giants. Combs extended the lead with an RBI double that scored Hawkins. Fabian tried to score on the play but was thrown out from right field. The Giants led 5-3 after six innings.

Rawhide chipped away at the lead in the seventh. Joe Gillette doubled down the right field and Murphy scored to make it 5-4, but that would be the last run scored by either team.

The Rawhide dropped the first game of the three-game series 5-4. Connor Grey took the loss for the Rawhide after giving up two earned runs off four hits in three innings of relief.

Marte earned his second win of the season. He gave up three earned runs off two hits and four walks in five innings pitched. Jamie Callahan earned his first save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

