Nuts Rally to Force Extras, Fall in 10th

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (18-24) rallied from a four-run seventh-inning deficit, but Romer Cuadrado's RBI single helped the Great Lakes Loons (26-15) prevail in ten innings, 8-7, on Monday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The game, opening an eight-game Lugnuts homestand, was the first meeting of the season between the two Michigander MiLB teams, occurring 47 days in the Midwest League season.

James Outman and Niko Hulsizer each homered as the Eastern Division-leading Loons scored in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings in building a 7-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, however, Nick Podkul delivered an RBI single, stole second and third base, and came home on a Gabriel Moreno RBI single to cut the Loons' lead in half. Otto Lopez followed with an RBI fielder's choice, bringing in Ryan Gold to bring the Nuts within a run at 7-6.

In the eighth, the Lugnuts completed the comeback. Jake Brodt led off with a double against Jasiel Alvino (Blown Save, 2), stole third, and scored on a Reggie Pruitt RBI grounder.

But with two outs in the top of the tenth inning and bonus runner James Outman at third base, Cuadrado lined a Sean Rackoski (Loss, 0-1) pitch into left field to put the Loons back in front.

In the bottom of the tenth, Lopez was called out on appeal for not properly tagging up on a Brodt flyout. Brett de Geus (Win, 3-0) then coaxed a comebacker from Mc Gregory Contreras to end the game.

Lansing starter Troy Watson allowed six hits, three walks and five runs in his Midwest League debut, striking out one. Piggybacker Josh Hiatt followed with four innings of relief, allowing only a two-run fifth-inning homer to Hulsizer.

The Nuts stole seven bases in the game, tying their season high, and giving them a Midwest League-leading 62 steals. Podkul led the way with two steals in addition to an RBI single, an RBI double, a walk and two runs scored. Moreno added three hits in five at-bats, his second straight three-hit home game, with two RBI singles.

The second game of the four-game series is a Grand Slam School Day with a 10:35 a.m. start time on a $2 Taco Tuesday. Lansing right-hander Troy Miller (5.54 ERA) faces Loons right-hander Jose Chacin (3.69) in the starting matchup. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

