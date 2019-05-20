Dragons Notes for Monday

May 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Monday, May 20, 2019 l Game # 43

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (24-17) at Dayton Dragons (14-28)

RH Cody Morris (2-0, 3.71) vs. RH Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 5.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a five-game series. The series will include the completion of a suspended game on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Road Trip: The Dragons completed their seven-game road trip on Sunday with a 2-5 record. They went 1-2 at Great Lakes, 1-3 at South Bend. During the trip (Monday-Sunday), the Dragons hit .223 with a team ERA of 4.19. The Dragons were 16th in the MWL in runs scored during the week and 6th in ERA.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost eight of their last 10 games after winning four of the previous six.

Last Game: Sunday: South Bend 8, Dayton 4. The Cubs scored four runs in the first inning and never trailed in the game. The Dragons pulled to within two with two runs in the third keyed by a Michael Siani triple, but South Bend responded with one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to build their lead to 7-2. Juan Martinez had a sixth inning home run for Dayton. The Dragons finished the day with just four hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 9-2 when holding the opponent to three runs or less.

The Dragons have held the lead in 30 of their 42 games this season (and 16 of their 28 losses). They have lost 11 games in which they held a lead of at least two runs at some point during the game.

Individual Notes

The Dragons top hitter on the road trip was Pabel Manzanero: 7 for 21 (.333), 1 HR, 5 RBI in six games.

Juan Martinez is 8 for 26 (.308) with a home run and five walks over his last eight games. He has hit safely in five straight games.

Jay Schuyler is 7 for 23 (.304) over his last six games.

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 2.00 ERA, 2 saves (9 IP, 2 ER, 15 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 21 (6:00 p.m., suspended DH): Lake County LH Zach Draper (2-0, 0.32) at Dayton RH James Marinan (1-5, 6.18)

Wednesday, May 22 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (0-2, 6.75) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.93)

Thursday, May 23 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (4-3, 4.20) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-2, 3.48)

