Benson Captures Second Player of the Week Award

May 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The Midwest League and the Lake County Captains, Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, announced today that Captains outfielder Will Benson has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the second time this year. After a three-homer week, Benson was crowned the league's most outstanding position player for the week of May 13-19.

Benson clobbered home runs in back-to-back games on Wednesday against the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Thursday against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The 2016 first round pick then made it three homers in five games when he went deep in Sunday's series finale against Bowling Green. During the week, Benson went 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs, five RBI, five runs, three walks and three stolen bases.

Benson also earned the Midwest League Player of the Week award for the week of April 15-21, thanks to a historic performance on April 18 against the South Bend Cubs. That night, Benson hit four home runs in one game, becoming the first Captain ever to accomplish that feat and the fifth in the history of the Midwest League.

A 2018 Midwest League All-Star, Benson has been among the league's most potent offensive threats this season. Heading into Monday night, the Captains' outfielder leads the league in slugging percentage (.550) and is tied for the league lead in homers (9). He is also second in runs (28), third in OPS (.905), third in steals (12), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (18) and fourth in total bases (72).

Information about Classic Park or the Captains can be found online at www.captainsbaseball.com and by phone at 440-954-WINS (9467). Affordable ticket packages and group party and picnic options are available now.

