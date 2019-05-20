Andrew Cabezas Named MWL and Twins Pitcher of the Week

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Midwest League, MiLB.com and the Minnesota Twins announced today that Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas has been named the Midwest League and Minnesota Twins Pitcher of the Week for the period ending May 19th.

On May 15th vs. Quad Cities, Cabezas allowed one hit and struck out nine over seven innings of work. He was selected by the Twins in the 18th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami (FL).

Cabezas is the first Kernel this season to earn MWL weekly honors. Will Benson of Lake County was named the MWL Player of the week for the same period.

