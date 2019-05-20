Peoria's Fast Start is Too Much for Rattlers

May 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Peoria Chiefs were up 5-0 on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Monday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Rattlers rallied to within a run in the seventh inning, but two insurance runs in the ninth inning sealed a 7-4 win for the Chiefs in game one of a five-game series between the Midwest League rivals.

Peoria (19-23) took a 2-0 lead two batters into the game. Delvin Perez started the game with a single. Ivan Herrera followed with a line-drive homer to left to put the Chiefs up early. They added a run later in the inning on a two-out, RBI single by Malcom Nunez.

The Chiefs added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Rattlers were unable to turn an inning-ending 5-3 double play and that brought Brady Whalen to the plate with two runners on base. Whalen hit the first pitch he saw in this at bat off the wall in left for a two-run double to put Peoria up 5-0.

Wisconsin (18-23) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Je'Von Ward doubled off the wall in left to start the inning. Antonio Piñero was the next batter and he cleared the wall in left for his first Midwest League home run. Korry Howell blooped a double to right, moved to third on a flyout by Brice Turang, and scored on a grounder by Yeison Coca.

The Rattlers chipped away in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases on an error, a walk, and a single. Chad McClanahan drove in a run with a walk and Wisconsin was within a run, but they would leave the bases loaded in the frame.

Peoria added to their lead in the ninth inning as they scored two runs on just one hit. The bases were loaded with two outs and reliever Tyler Gillies hit Brendan Donovan with a pitch to force in the first run. Then, Nunez walked on a 3-2 pitch to force in another run.

David Fry, who had singled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to ten games, doubled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The double was his league-leading 17th of the season. But, he was left stranded as the game ended on a strikeout.

Neither team hit well with runners in scoring position. Peoria stranded ten runners in the game and went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Wisconsin also left ten runners on base, but they were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The teams will resume the series on Tuesday evening with a doubleheader to make up a game that was rained out in Peoria on April 11. The Rattlers have named Logan Gillaspie (0-0, 2.96) as their starting pitcher for game one. Freisis Adames is set to make his Midwest League debut as Wisconsin's starting pitcher in the nightcap. The Chiefs have named Diego Cordero (2-2, 1.66) and Mike Brettell (1-1, 1.23) as their starting pitchers for game one and game two respectively.

Tuesday is a Baker Tilly Business Persons Special day. Show your business card at the box office to receive a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to catch the action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 4:45pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

PEO 300 020 002 - 7 10 2

WIS 000 030 100 - 4 9 1

Click here for Monday's Boxscore

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Ivan Herrera (5th, 1 on in 1st inning off Adam Hill, 0 out)

WIS:

Antonio Piñero (1st, 1 on in 5th inning off Alvaro Seijas, 1 out)

WP: Alvaro Seijas (3-4)

LP: Adam Hill (4-3)

SAVE: Edgar Escobar (3)

TIME: 3:10

ATTN: 1,174

