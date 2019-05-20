Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... The Hot Rods dropped the final game of a four-game series with the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon, losing 8-7 in 10 innings. The Captains scored the first two runs of the game on a Ruben Cardenas homer in the first inning, but Bowling Green halved the deficit when Roberto Alvarez doubled to right and plating Grant Witherspoon to make it a 2-1 game. Miguel Jerez hit a two-run homer in the third to extend Lake County's lead to 4-1, but Beau Brundage's three-run big-fly in the top of the fourth evened the score, 4-4. Jake Palomaki singled in a run to give the Hot Rods a one-run edge in the seventh, but Will Benson slugged his ninth home run of the season to even the game at five runs. Palomaki came up clutch once more, this time with his own two-run hoer in the ninth, but Jerez went deep for the second time, tying the game with Benson also scoring. After a play at the plate in the top of the 10th extinguished hope for BG to score during the frame, Tyler Freeman delivered a singled to right with Hosea Nelson scoring from third to give Lake County a 8-7 walk-off win to also split the series.

Picking up the (long-ball) pace... The Hot Rods hit just three homers in the first 13 days of May, including droughts of six and four days. Since May 14, Bowling Green has homered eigth times by seven different players in six days. This include five homers against Lake County, two of which came on a blustery Sunday afternoon game to close out the four-game series with the Captains.

Pick a hand... The Hot Rods have some interesting splits by record when it comes to facing righties and southpaws. Bowling Green is flourishing against righties, having posted a 20-11 record (.645) while they're 4-8 against lefties (.333). Furthermore, if a right-handed starter for the opponents ends up with a decision, it's likely a loss. The Hot Rods are 14-7 in those situations, while the team is just 1-2 against left-handed starters who earn a decision. BG is batting .255 as a team against right handed pitching with 28 homers, while their split against southpaws are .234 with four homers in 758-less plate appearances.

About the Opponent... Monday's series opener marks the 125th time West Michigan and Bowling Green meet up in the regular season. The Hot Rods own the all-time series advantage with a record of 65-59, but haven't faired as well on the road. When facing the Whitecaps in Comstock Park, MI , West Michigan has the upper hand with a 28-34 record. BG won the season series in 2018, going 10-3 during the season which is a reverse of how the 2017 series ended up after West Michigan defeated the Hot Rods 10 times. 2018 also included the shortest game the two teams ever played, with a 1:46 minute contest on April 18 that went eight innings. The longest game ever played between the two teams took 4:32 back in 2012. The Whitecaps have defeated BG by 11 runs twice in the all-time series, the largest loss against WM with the last coming in August of 2017 while the Hot Rods largest margin of victory was 15 runs in a 15-0 game in May of 2014.

Yesterday's Notes... Smith tripled for the second-consecutive game...It's the first time a Hot Rod has tripled in back-to-back game since Willy Adames on August 24-25, 2014...Alvarez has a six-game hitting streak...Alvarez has a team-high 12 multi-hit games...Brundage had his second multi-RBI game and set a career-high with three RBI...Johnson had his ninth multi-hit game... Palomaki has a four-game hitting streak...He also collected his seventh multi-hit game and his second consecutive two-hit effort...McGee has allowed four home runs this season, all against Lake County...He allowed two homers in two separate starts (the other on April 15 at home)...Bowling Green allowed four home runs, the most allowed this season...The Hot Rods are 3-3 in extra innings this season... Bowling Green are 20-11 against right-handed starters ...The Hot Rods are 10-4 while wearing their orange uniforms...Bowling Green is 91-74 all-time against Lake County, 40-44 at Classic Park...

